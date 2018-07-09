History’s Evel Live tribute special to legendary daredevil Evel Knievel has pulled off quite a feat of its own. The special drew 3.5 million total viewers Sunday night, including 1.6 million among adults 25-54, making it the top cable special of the year, excluding news and sports, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The three-hour live event special also drew 1.2 million viewers among adults 18-49, ranking as History’s best premiere special among key demos since Gettysburg in May 2011. Evel Live also ranks as the No. 1 cable special of the year among Men 25-54 (1.0 million) and Men 18-49 (766,000).

The special also did well on social media, ranking No. 2 among all primetime cable shows on Sunday night with over 103,000 social interactions, according to Nielsen, generating over one million engagements and 12 million video views.

Evel Live featured American professional motorsports icon Travis Pastrana completing three of Evel Knievel’s most dangerous feats live from Las Vegas, Nevada, all while riding a modern day recreation inspired by the motorcycle Knievel used. These included: breaking Knievel’s record jump over 50 cars by clearing 52 cars, another record-breaking jump over 16 full size buses, and making history as the first person to successfully jump the Caesars Palace fountain on a bike similar to the one Knievel used 50 years ago. Pastrana is now the only person to successfully beat two of Knievel’s distance records and land a jump over the fountain on a v-twin motorcycle in one night.

Evel Live officially kicked-off History’s second annual Car Week, which continues all this week.

Evel Live is produced by Nitro Circus Media Productions. Trip Taylor and Dave Mateus are executive producers.