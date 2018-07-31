Lady Macbeth star Florence Pugh will lead Hereditary director Ari Aster’s next movie, an untitled horror for A24.

Pugh confirmed the casting during a TCA panel for BBC series Little Drummer Girl and tweeted about it late last night, saying, “What a role this will be…god am I pumped/nervous/can’t believe this is happening.”

Aster has written the script for the new film with Lars Knudsen producing. The Wicker Man-esque plot will follow a young woman who joins her boyfriend on a summer trip where things quickly go awry thanks to a local pagan cult.

Horror Hereditary, starring Toni Collette, has been a breakout hit for A24, taking $80M global to date.

Pugh was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star award in 2017 and is breaking out on the small and big screens. Upcoming roles include Netflix feature Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, and Film4’s wrestling comedy Fighting With My Family directed by Stephen Merchant and starring Dwayne Johnson.

She just landed the role of Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s remake of Little Women alongside Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothee Chalamet.