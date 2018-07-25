EXCLUSIVE: Joe Williamson, most recently seen in HBO drama Here And Now, is joining Fox and director James Mangold’s upcoming pic about the battle between Ford and Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon will star in the currently untitled big-budget pic, which will follow the true story of automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon), British driver Ken Miles (Bale) and a team of American engineers and designers who were dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch a new race car to defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the iconic Le Mans race.

Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Noah Jupe, Paul Sparks and Jack McMullen will also star. Williamson has inked a run of pic role as Don Frey, a senior executive at the Ford Motor Company.

Chernin Entertainment is producing and the team is prepping now ahead of an August shoot. Script comes from Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The feature was recently awarded $17M in California tax credits.

Williamson, whose previous features include In-Lawfully Yours and Red Line, will have a cameo in Noah Hawley’s upcoming feature Pale Blue Dot, starring Natalie Portman, and is guesting this week on ABC’s The Rookie. The LA-based actor, whose TV credits also include Grey’s Anatomy, has just signed with Abrams Artists Agency and is managed by Justice & Ponder.