Folks love those Halloween-themed amusement parks — the ones where ghouls dart out of the shadows and monsters lie in wait to scare the bejeezus out of their quarry. But what if a maniacal killer decides to up the realism factor to 11 while the patrons it’s all part of the show?

Here is the first teaser trailer for Hell Fest, in which just a creepy scenario plays out. The logline: College student Natalie (Amy Forsyth) is visiting her best friend Brooke (Reign Edwards) and her roommate Taylor (Bex Taylor-Klaus). It’s Halloween time, so the trio and their boyfriends — like everyone else – are headed for Hell Fest, a sprawling labyrinth of rides, games and mazes that travels the country and happens to be in town. But for one visitor, Hell Fest is not the attraction: It is a hunting ground, an opportunity to slay in plain view of a gawking audience, too caught up in the terrifyingly fun atmosphere to recognize the horrific reality playing out before their eyes. As the body count and frenzied excitement of the crowds continues to rise, he turns his masked face to Natalie, Brooke, Taylor and their boyfriends, who must fight to survive the night.

Christian James, Roby Attal, Matt Mercurio and Tony Todd star in the film directed by Gregory Plotkin. Seth M. Sherwood & Blair Butler wrote the screenplay from a story by William Pennick & Chris Sey. Gale Anne Hurd and Tucker Tooley produced Hell Fest, which CBS Films and Lionsgate will release on September 28.

Check out the trailer above and poster below, and tell us what you think.