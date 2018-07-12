EXCLUSIVE: Tooley Entertainment has closed a deal to co-finance with CBS Films Hell Fest, the horror thriller that has wrapped production. Pic follows a masked serial killer who turns a horror themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe that it is all part of the show.

Gale Anne Hurd and her Valhalla Entertainment produced and Tucker Tooley produced with her for Tooley Entertainment. Greg Renker is exec producer. The film is directed by Gregory Plotkin, who helmed Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and was the editor on such genre films as Get Out and Happy Death Day. Amy Forsyth, Reign Edward, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Christian James, Roby Attal, Matt Mercurio, and Tony Todd lead the cast.

Gregoire Gensollen and Gary Raskin handled negotiations on behalf of Tooley Entertainment and Rik Toulon and Jack Bleck handled for CBS Films. Lionsgate and CBS Films will open the film in theaters nationwide on September 28.