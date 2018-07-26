During HBO’s TCA executive session today, the network’s programming president Casey Bloys gave updates on its high-profile Watchmen pilot from Damon Lindelof, and the controversial Confederate series, from Game Of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman.

Lindelof’s Watchmen, directed by Nicole Kassell, is a take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series, that has assembled a star-studded cast led by Jeremy Irons,, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson and Louis Gossett Jr..

“I have very, very high hopes,” Bloys said of the pilot. “They did a great job. He wrote a phenomenal script, and Nikki Kassell did an amazing job shooting the show. I think we see it in a few weeks. So, we’ll see.”

While HBO would not make a series pickup decision on Watchmen until the network brass watches the pilot, its prospects are looking good, with the net hoping to go into production on a series as soon as possible if the pilot is picked up.

There had not been any significant movement on Confederate since HBO announced the series order to the controversial modern day slavery-themed drama an year ago.

“No change,” Bloys said today when asked about the project’s status. “David and Dan, they’ve gotta finish the final season of Game of Thrones. “Michelle’s got a show at Apple. Malcolm’s got multiple projects. And of course Dan and David have the Star Wars movie. When they figure out their schedules they’ll come back to us. But nothing has been written and so no change in status there.”