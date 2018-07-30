HBO has picked up to series its drama pilot Euphoria, a teen drama starring Zendaya and written by The Wizard of Lies scribe Sam Levinson, with Drake and Future the Prince joining as executive producers.

Euphoria, based on the Israeli series of the same name from HOT, follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. Zendaya leads the cast that also includes Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Brian “Astro” Bradley, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney.

Levinson will write all episodes of the series and will executive produce alongside Drake, Future the Prince, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin (the duo who created the original Israeli series), Tmira Yardeni, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. Augustine Frizzell directed the pilot and co-executive produces. A24 Television is producing.

Here is a tease for the series posted by Zendaya: