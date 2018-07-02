HBO has ordered Czech spy drama Oblivious from the director of Wasteland as it steps up its original commissions in Europe.

The six-part drama is the latest original from the region, which has delivered series such as Agnieszka Holland’s Burning Bush and Polish thriller The Pack. It comes after HBO Europe partnered with the team behind acclaimed Scandi drama Lilyhammer last week on sci-fi comedy Beforeigners.

Oblivious is set in the Czech Republic in the 1980s. It was written by newcomer Ondřej Gabriel, who studied political science at Prague’s Charles University before becoming a playwright, and directed by Ivan Zacharias, the Czech filmmaker behind HBO Europe’s Wasteland.

The drama was unveiled during a panel at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic, which looked at HBO Europe’s role in discovering and developing writers in Central Europe. It featured screenwriters including Bogdan Mirica, creator of Romanian drama Shadows, The Pack’s Kasia Tybinka and Piotr Szymanek, Tereza Dusova, who worked on the local version of In Treatment as well as Head Over Heels and Marjan Alčevski, creator of Croatian drama Success, as well as HBO Europe’s VP of Drama Development Steve Matthews.