HBO Europe has made two appointments to its original programming team as it expands its production activities in Europe.

Camilla Curtis joins as Script Development Executive, working on scripted drama across HBO Europe territories. Curtis was most recently at ITV Studios in script development working on shows including Shetland, White Heat, The Jury and Vera. She is based in London and reports to Steve Matthews, VP and Executive Producer, Drama Development.

Patricia Nieto has been appointed Production Executive, Original Programming, HBO España, based in Madrid. She joins from production company Calle Cruzada where she worked on TV projects such as Dark Tower, The Last Amazon and The Edge.

Earlier in her career Nieto was a production co-ordinator, production manager and line producer on films by directors including Ridley Scott, Jim Jarmusch and Roman Polanski. She reports to Miguel Salvat, Commissioning Editor, Original Programming, HBO España.

Antony Root, EVP of Original Programming and Production, HBO Europe, said, “These newly created roles within the original programming team reflect our deep and continued commitment to producing local original drama in our European territories. I’m delighted Camilla and Patricia are joining us at this exciting time. Their skills and experience will be invaluable to our growth.”

HBO Europe has been producing local drama in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Poland since 2010. In 2016 it expanded production activities to Scandinavia and Spain, and in 2017 to the Adria region. Previous series include Wasteland (Czech Republic), The Pack (Poland), Shadows (Romania), Burning Bush (Czech Republic) and Golden Life (Hungary). HBO Europe’s upcoming slate of originals includes Blinded By The Lights (Poland), Hackerville (Romania-Germany), Gösta (Sweden), Success (Croatia), Beforeigners (Norway) and Oblivious (Czech Republic).