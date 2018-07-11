HBO is looking for the next Justin Lin. The premium cabler announced today an open call for entries for its third annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries short film competition.

The competition will showcase cinematic storytellers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent. The top three winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to premiere their works on HBO. For this year’s competition, HBO is seeking storytellers whose works reflect the modern Asian Pacific American experience.

Submission criteria for the competition are as follows:

Running time: 10-15 minutes, inclusive of credits

Films must have been directed by a person of Asian or Pacific Islander descent

Director must be a resident of one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

Films must be in the English language or contain English subtitles (common phrases acceptable)

Films must be a major festival premiere

Films must have commenced principal photography on or after October 1, 2017

Films must not have had any previous exhibition on broadcast or cable

Employees of HBO and other WarnerMedia entity and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate

The entries will be judged by HBO executives and representatives as well as leading Asian American media organizations including the San Francisco-based Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) as well as Los Angeles’ Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) and Visual Communications.

Established in 2016, HBO Visionaries provides an unprecedented platform for emerging filmmakers to share their unique and diverse perspectives of the community. The ambassador and spokesperson for the 2019 HBO Visionaries program is Indian American filmmaker and Insecure actress Sujata Day. Past ambassadors have included Westworld actor Leonardo Nam and Silicon Valley‘s Jimmy O. Yang.

Visit www.hbovisionaries.com for complete rule and guidelines. Watch the promotional video below for additional details.