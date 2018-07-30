HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide TV and streaming rights to At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, which explores the sexual abuse scandal that shook the sports world in 2017.

Slated to bow on HBO, next year, the film is directed by Erin Lee Carr (HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest) and based on years of research by producers David Ulich and Dr. Steven Ungerleider. Here is HBO’s logline: At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal masterfully weaves a tapestry of pathos, depicting a landscape in which women spend their youth seeking victory on a world stage, juxtaposed against a culture where abuse prevails and lives are damaged forever.

Sarah Gibson, Michael Cascio, Gerald R. Molen are the executive producers.

Ulich and Dr. Steven Ungerleider (Munich 72 and Beyond) have been involved in the Olympic Movement for 40 years. Ungerleider’s book Faust’s Gold, about the East German doping machine, has made him an authority on issues confronting the sports world.

The deal for At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal was negotiated with HBO by UTA Independent Film Group.