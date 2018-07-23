Haven Entertainment has promoted Chanell Hardy to manager, and added Garrett Greer to its literary division.

Chanell, a Los Angeles native, began her career interning for entertainment companies Funny or Die, Gary Sanchez Productions, Red Hour Films, and Mosaic. Her first industry job was working for the egendary Barbra Streisand. She went on to pursue a career in management/production, working for Amy Slomovits and Brady McKay at Evolution, continuing on with them to Haven Entertainment. Her client Usama Siddiquee was just announced as one of the New Faces at Montreal Comedy Festival.

Greer began his career in television as an assistant at the Kaplan Stahler Agency, a boutique television literary agency in Beverly Hills. He later went on to work as a production fellow at ABC Studios, assisting President of Entertainment Kevin Reilly at Fox Broadcasting Company, and later as assistant to Dante Di Loreto at Ryan Murphy Television. After holding that position during the launch and first two seasons of Glee, he was promoted to Manager of Development. From there he went to MTV, where he worked under EVP and Head of Scripted Mina Lefevre, before eventually moving into representation as a literary manager. His clients have written for and sold shows to Netflix, Amazon, FX, Showtime, YouTube Premium, Facebook, Freeform, TNT, USA, CBS, ABC, and eOne, among others. Garrett comes to Haven from Rain Management Group.