EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to The Reckoning, a documentary about Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo era that premiered at Hot Docs International in April.

Here’s the logline: The Reckoning details the personal toll of the movie mogul’s alleged pathology and broadens the systemic scale of abuse to the ensuing harassment scandals in the #MeToo era. Featuring interviews with insiders, complainants and whistleblowers, as well as divisive journalists and lawyers, Avrich brings controversial voices and undeterred women to the forefront in this unsettling look at one of the most explosive watersheds in Hollywood history.

Watch the trailer here.

No release date has been set for director Barry Avrich’s film, which also looks at other scandals involving James Toback, Woody Allen and Louis C.K. and features interviews with insiders, those who came forth as victims and whistleblowers.

“The Reckoning is a powerful and timely account of widespread harassment in the film industry and a stark reminder that there is much work to be done in confronting the systems of power that got us here,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “Barry Avrich’s film does the important job of shining a light on the experiences of those impacted so that we can collectively move toward a brighter future.”

In 2010, Avrich wrote, directed and produced Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project, a documentary about the micro-managing, hair-trigger-tempered but ultimately genius Hollywood producer. The Reckoning details what he didn’t know then about the far darker side of the now-disgraced sexual predator.

“This film is both a tribute to the brave women who had the courage to stand up to some very powerful and frightening men and anthem of required change,” the filmmaker said. “Unless we keep the conversation going, the danger of status quo threatens everyone.”

Avrich also produced the docu from Melbar Entertainment Group. Patrice Theroux is the exec producer. The acquisition deal was negotiated by Rich Goldberg and Josh Spector at Vertical and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.

Vertical Entertainment is in theaters with Rob Reiner’s Shock and Awe and released Gotti last month. Its other recent pickups include the Tribeca pic Nigerian Prince, In a Relationship and Robert Seigel’s Cruise.