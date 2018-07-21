There may or may not be smoke in crisis PR maestro Michael Sitrick’s legal dispute with former client Harvey Weinstein over outstanding bills but the whole thing is likely to have water poured on in within days.

Despite a recent fiery court filing by Sitrick & Company alleging that the disgraced and now indicted producer has been squirreling away assets to avoid paying his debts and efforts to put a freeze on, the two sides are actually close to ending this matter, we hear.

In fact, as the parties continue in private arbitration over fees owned to Sitrick for their work for Weinstein after the New York Times published its expose last October detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault by the producer, the disagreement looks to being settled as early as Tuesday, a source close to the situation tells Deadline.

With claims floating around for several weeks now that Weinstein has been late or absent all together in paying his bills to a variety of people and companies, it seems in this case not so black and white. Several hundred thousand dollars have already been doled out by to Sitrick for services rendered in their sleight of hand PR and there were questions about what work was still being charged for.

Reps for Weinstein responded to request for comment on the matter when contacted by Deadline. In a move that runs counters to Michale Sitrick’s pasted stated advice to clients and the world that you should never have no comment, Sitrick & Company said Saturday that they had no comment on the matter.

Sitrick’s storefront resigned as Weinstein’s representative earlier this year, after serving as his advocate in dozens of stories alleging sexual misconduct by the once-powerful executive. At the time, the crisis PR firm were said to be owned in excess of $350,000 by Weinstein – which they took the much accused producer to arbitration over.

Sitrick also reportedly needed to retain an attorney in connection with a subpoena issued by a New York grand jury investigating those allegations of sexual assault by Weinstein – and tellingly he wants compensation for that.

No bad deed clearly goes unpunished.

Not that Weinstein’s legal problems are any where near over.

On July 2, the Manhattan District Attorney hit Weinstein with heavier charges than he had previously been facing in New York, a more serious degree of sexual assault which could potentially put him in prison for life. The charge of committing a forcible sexual act in the first degree pertains to the allegations of a third woman, following the previous case based on the accounts of two other women. Having already posted bail of $1 million and given up his passport, the producer put in a not guilty plea on July 13 and is expected back in court in the fall.

As well as being accused by dozens and dozens of women and being investigated by federal prosecutors, the Manhattan D.A. and the NYPD, allegations against Weinstein have been reviewed by the LAPD, which sent a trio of cases to the L.A. County D.A. on February 8. As UK police continue their investigation, the Beverly Hills Police passed two cases of sexual assault that they say occurred in their jurisdiction to Jackie Lacey’s office on January 2.