Already facing rape and criminal sex act charges and a potential 25-years behind bars, Harvey Weinstein today was hit with even heavier legal weight from the Manhattan D.A. – that could see him in jail for life.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” said District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. today. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373.”

Today’s announcement marks an additional count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman that allegedly occurred in 2006. Joining the two women identified in the previous indictment in late May, the new indictment also includes two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault.

The class A-11 felony predatory charge looms with a potential life or at least 10-25 years in prison for the disgraced producer.

The new criminal sex act charge could result in an additional decade in prison for the Oscar winning Weinstein if found guilty. Weinstein plead not guilty to the previous grand jury indictment back on June 5 and is expected to do so in this latest move by the once strongly criticized Vance’s office.

With no new court date set today, the out on $1 million and limited movement Weinstein is still scheduled to make his next appearance before an NYC judge in September.

Reps for Weinstein did not respond to request for comment.

In addition to being investigated by federal prosecutors, the Manhattan D.A. and the NYPD, allegations against Weinstein have been reviewed by the LAPD, which sent a trio of cases to the L.A. County D.A. on February 8. As UK police continue their investigation, the Beverly Hills Police passed two cases of sexual assault that they say occurred in their jurisdiction to Jackie Lacey’s office on January 2.

There are also nearly a dozen lawsuits filed in the courts against Weinstein from some of the 80 women who have gone public with allegations of sexual assault and more by the Oscar winning producer.