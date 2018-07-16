Harrison Ford is in talks to star in Call of the Wild, 20th Century Fox’s update of the classic Jack London tale that The Croods‘ Chris Sanders is directing. Fox had already set a December 25, 2019 release date for it.

Michael Green (Logan) penned the script, which centers on prospector John Thornton’s trek across the Canadian Yukon during the Klondike Gold Rush. Ford in in negotiations to play Thornton, and production on the CGI/live-action hybrid is scheduled to begin in September.

London wrote the adventure novella in 1903; the centered on Buck, a dog who eventually becomes Thornton’s closet ally in the wilderness. Clark Gable and Charlton Heston played Thornton in previous film adaptations.

Technoprops, a VR production company acquired by Fox and which worked on The Jungle Book, is also part of the pic, which Erwin Stoff is producing. Diana Pokorny is executive producer and Ryan Stafford is co-producer. Fox’s Steve Asbell is overseeing for Fox.

