EXCLUSIVE: The Mountain Between Us director Hany Abu-Assad, whose hard-hitting dramas Omar and Paradise Now were both Oscar-nominated, has joined Iraq war feature A Brotherhood as an executive producer.

Joining the drama as producers are Jordan Foley and Jonathan Rosenthal of Mill House Motion Pictures, producers of SXSW Audience Award-winner All Square, starring Michael Kelly.

Abu-Assad, whose 2017 survival story The Mountain Between Us starred Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, told us he was attracted by the project’s “emotional and thrilling script, which we hope can be a modern-day answer to The Deer Hunter.”

As we previously revealed, actor-turned-producer David Moscow (Big) will also produce the movie, the sophomore film from writer-director Bandar Albuliwi, whose 2013 debut Peace After Marriage starred Hiam Abbas (Insyriated).

Currently in advanced development, A Brotherhood tells the story of William, a struggling U.S. veteran of the Iraq War, who is forced to return to the Middle East after ISIS kidnaps his estranged brother. Albuliwi was inspired to write the film after coming across a 2015 article about a 28-year old former American soldier who travelled from a small town in Wisconsin to war-torn Syria in order to join the People’s Protection Unit (Kurdish YPG).

Jason Dreyer (To Dust) and Todd Remis (Magic Magic) will serve as executive producers alongside Paris-based post-production executive Alex Akoka. Moscow, Dreyer and Remis were all executive producers on David Robert Mitchell’s Under The Silver Lake.

The project has been scouting locations in the Middle East and the team is currently discussing finance and cast options.