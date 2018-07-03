Talented actor, “handsy” guy, is how Guy Pearce described his L.A. Confidential co-star Kevin Spacey during an Australian TV interview set to air today.

“Yeah…yeah,” Pearce said on the talk show Interview when host Andrew Denton asked him about Spacey. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Pearce continued, “Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor; incredible actor. Mmm. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah.

“He’s a handsy guy. Thankfully I was 29 and not 14,” continued Pearce, making an obvious reference to actor Anthony Rapp, who has said he was assaulted by then-26-year-old Spacey when Rapp was 14. Spacey would have been around 37 or 38 to Pearce’s 29 while shooting the 1997 L.A. Confidential.

The Herald reports that the audience gasped at Pearce’s comment. The actor did not provide further details of his difficulties with his L.A. Confidential co-star.

Spacey, of course, was fired from Netflix’s House of Cards following Rapp’s allegations, and has been all but invisible since. He will be seen, though, in Vertical Entertainment’s Billionaire Boys Club, which was filmed prior to the actor’s downfall. Vertical has said it intends to follow through with the VOD debut in mid-July and an August 17 limited theatrical release, stating, in part, “we believe in giving the [other] cast [members], as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences.”