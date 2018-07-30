Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise cast have signed an open letter supporting fired director James Gunn. Wrote Pratt, who, like the others, shared the letter on his Instagram account, “Although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man. I’d personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3. If you please, read the following statement- signed by our entire cast.”

In addition to Pratt, Saldana and Diesel, the Gunn supporters include Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and Pom Klementieff. The open letter calls for the re-hiring of Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3. Disney axed the director on July 20 after his old tweets joking about pedophilia and rape were sent around the web by conservative bloggers. Gunn is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

The GOTG cast isn’t alone in wanting Gunn back: A Change.org petition demanding his re-hiring has been signed by 335,588 people as of this posting.

The cast’s open letter begins, “We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss. In that time, we have been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

The cast members specifically point out that while they are “not here to defend his jokes of many years ago,” they want to “to share our experience having spent many years together on set” and decry the “court of public opinion.”

“His story isn’t over – not by a long shot,” the actors say about the director, adding that there is “little due process in the court of public opinion.” The letter goes on to express the cast’s wish that “Americans from across the political spectrum can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality.”

Here is the cast’s open letter: