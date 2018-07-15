The Griffith Observatory, an iconic Los Angeles landmark and a location for many classic films and television shows, was evacuated Saturday afternoon after a suspicious package was reported on the grounds.

A park ranger requested Los Angeles Police Department assistance around 1 PM. The LAPD said an employee noticed the package outside on the east side of the building.

LAPD told visitors and hikers on nearby trails to evacuate. Upon further investigation, the package was deemed harmless and access was restored around 4 PM.

The bomb scare comes four days after the Observatory was evacuated because of a nearby brush fire that charred about 25 acres. Saturday was the first day of operations following that incident.

The Observatory has appeared in La La Land, the original Jurassic Park, The Terminator, Rebel Without A Cause, Transformers and many other films, as well as innumerable television shows.