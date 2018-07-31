Nashville’s Chris Carmack is returning to ABC. In his first acting gig since his six-season run on the country music drama series, Carmack has been tapped for a recurring role on the upcoming 15th season of ABC’s venerablemedical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Carmack will play an orthopedic surgeon who comes to work at Grey Sloan Memorial and is known as an “Ortho God.”

Carmack portrayed country crooner Will Lexington on Nashville, which last week wrapped its six-season run. Carmack started as a recurring guest star in Season 1 and quickly was promoted to series regular. Will has became one of the show’s fan favorite characters, breaking ground with the depiction of a gay country artist overcoming stigma and coming out. Nashville started on ABC where it aired for four seasons before moving to CMT. Grey’s producer ABC Studios co-produced the music drama with Lionsgate TV.

Carmack also guest-starred on drama series including NCIS, CSI: NY, Desperate Housewives, Smallville, The O.C. and CSI: Miami. Carmack played the lead in The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations for After Dark Films and he voiced the role of Garth in the animated Lionsgate feature Alpha and Omega, along with Justin Long, Dennis Hopper and Danny Glover. Carmack is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative artists.

When it was renewed for Season 15, the Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy, starring Ellen Pompeo and executive produced/showrun by Krista Vernoff, became ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series.