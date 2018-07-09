Greg Goldman is stepping down as President of Undercover Boss producer Studio Lambert USA after five years.

Jack Burgess, who recently transferred from the company’s London headquarters to be SVP, development and current in Los Angeles, will assume acting responsibility for the US business working closely with company founder and CEO Stephen Lambert.

“I want to thank Greg for the many ways he has driven our business in the US, especially overseeing the launch of the celebrity version of Undercover Boss, which recently completed a strong first season on CBS,” said Lambert. “Greg wants to pursue new challenges and I wish him great success in the future.”

Prior to joining the All3Media-backed indie in 2013, Goldman had an overall deal with Renegade 83 and before that he was EVP of development and current at RDF USA. Previously, he was an executive at ABC responsible for overseeing Wife Swap, which Lambert created.

“I am excited Jack is in a position to take on acting responsibility for developing the US side of our company,” says Lambert. “We have enjoyed considerable success recently in the UK, both in scripted and unscripted, and now I want to focus on developing further our American business. Jack’s experience of running development in the UK will help us to join up the two sides of the company.”