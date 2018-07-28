Amazon Studios has picked up to series Greg Daniels’ half-hour sci-fi romantic satire Upload. This marks the first series for Daniels since NBC’s Parks and Recreation and the first he solely wrote since his Emmy-winning The Office on NBC, based on the British format.

Upload, starring Andy Allo and Robbie Amell, was the last remaining Amazon pilot ordered by the studio’s previous regime and is the first Amazon pilot in a long time to make it to series as the streaming service has been shifting toward straight-to-series orders.

Upload has received a 10-episode order and will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. Daniels is executive producing with his producing partner Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment.

“I’m thrilled to be once again working with Greg and Howard on this new series,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios who worked on Daniels’ comedies The Office and Parks & Recreation during his tenure at NBC, both exec produced by Daniels and Klein. “They’ve made some of the best comedies of the last three decades and I know our Prime Video customers are in for a treat when Upload premieres.”

This marks the first streaming series for Daniels, who so far had only worked on broadcast shows, including co-creating Fox’s The King of the Hill.

“Amazon is the perfect place to make Upload, because of their strong creative team, and because it’s a company that could actually one day host a digital afterlife,” he quipped, a nod to Amazon Studios’ tech giant parent company Amazon. “If I get in good with them, I’m hoping for a big discount on my first thousand years.”