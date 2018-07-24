Turbulence in the Greenleaf household is more than evident is this first extended look at Season 3 of OWN’s megachurch drama, Greenleaf. OWN also released the key art for Season 3, with the appropriate tagline “Faith and Fury” (see below).

Fallout from last season’s shocking revelation of Bishop’s (Keith David) infidelities with Lady Mae’s (Lynn Whitfield) sister Mavis (Oprah Winfrey), as well as reverberations from his current dalliance with that insidious Jezebel, Rochelle Cross (LeToya Luckett) lead to all-out war in the Greenleaf home in Season 3.

Meanwhile, Lady Mae rushes to reconnect with her old friend and now world-famous Christian motivational speaker Maxine Patterson (Patti LaBelle), in an attempt to reclaim her forsaken call to preach and survive as the sole head pastor of a megachurch after a major rift between its founding couple. Grace (Merle Dandridge), meanwhile, works undercover with Rochelle, hoping to discover Rochelle’s motives and true identity before the Bishop is swept away on a raging river of vanity and desire.

Merle Dandridge stars with Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, Desiree Ross, Tye White, Deborah Joy Winans and Lovie Simone.

Greenleaf is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Winfrey, Craig Wright, Clement Virgo and Kriss Turner Towner.

The new season premieres over two nights on Tuesday-Wednesday, August 28 and 29 on OWN.