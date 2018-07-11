Theatrical producers Pam Laudenslager and Colleen Lober have announced the launch of a new entertainment company – Center Stage Capital, Inc. – to present a portfolio of productions that includes the previously announced Broadway-hopeful Green Acres the Musical, a contemporary musical comedy by Tor Hyams and Lisa Rothauser based on the classic sitcom.

And yes, the new musical will include the old theme song, which, thanks to syndication, has taught at least several generations of Americans why Green Acres is the place to be.

Other productions in the Center Stage portfolio are the musicals Mother Eve’s Secret Garden of Sensual Sisterhood, Empyrea, and In the Room.

In its announcement, Center Stage Capital describes itself as featuring “an innovative new disruptive business model for funding by allowing the investor to engage directly in a portfolio of four original theatrical productions. This will mitigate risk through diversification and could reduce the risk inherent in investing in theater via the traditional model of investing in individual productions.”

Laudenslager, CSC’s Chairperson and CEO, has producing credits that include The 39 Steps, The Norman Conquests and La Cage Aux Folles. Lober, President and Chief Operating Officer, has worked in theater for more than 30 years, including positions at Disney Theatrical Productions and as General Manager, Company Manager, Production and Stage Manager.

Other execs with CSC are: Guy Lawrence, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Hussey, Vice President of Operations.

The four productions in the CSC portfolio are: