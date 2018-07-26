Gravitas Ventures has secured the North American distribution rights to What Still Remains, a post-apocalyptic thriller from Strike the Sun Entertainment. Josh Mendoza wrote and directed the film, which stars Lulu Antariksa (T@gged), Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), and Mimi Rogers (Ginger Snaps). It follows a young woman (Antariksa) struggling to survive in a world long-since destroyed by disease. But when she accepts an invitation from a lone traveler (O’Donoghue) to join his community, she discovers there is more to fear in this world than the legends of the monsters that destroyed it. The pic will get a limited theatrical run at the Laemmle Music Hall 3 in Beverly Hills starting August 10, followed by a VOD rollout on August 14. Gravitas’ Brendan Gallagher negotiated the deal with Erik Feig Law on behalf of Strike the Sun Entertainment.

Gkids has acquired the North American distribution rights to MFKZ, an animated film that centers on young Angelino and his skull-and-flame pal Vinny, who live in a seedy tenement in an LA-inspired dystopian metropolis – a burnt-out, gang and cockroach-ridden neo-urban hell that makes Blade Runner’s LA seem like The Brady Bunch. Following a scooter accident, Angelino starts experiencing migraines and strange hallucinations, as well as fits of rage-inspired superpowers, as he slowly awakens to the truth of his origins: he is half human and half Macho, a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet. The pic hails from France’s Ankama and Japan’s Studio 4°C. The deal for the film was negotiated by Eric Beckman of Gkids and Hengameh Panahi of Celluloid Dreams.