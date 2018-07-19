EXCLUSIVE: Scotland-based AR company Square Slice Studios, co-founded by comic book titan Grant Morrison, has inked a creative partnership deal with Rony Abovitz’s billion-dollar tech startup Magic Leap to create content for the latter’s buzzed-about Magic Leap One AR headset.

The partnership marks Square Slice’s first steps into creating interactive experiences for Magic Leap’s mixed and augmented reality technology.

Square Slice Studios is anchored by renowned graphic novel writer and producer Morrison, whose work in the comic book industry spans over three decades and includes titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum, The Invisibles, Animal Man, X-Men, the SyFy Channel series Happy!, and the upcoming TV adaption of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, which is in development at SyFy/UCP/Amblin. Morrison also previously served as an advisor to Magic Leap in its early days.

Magic Leap was founded by Abovitz in 2010 and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors including Google and China’s Alibaba. Its ground-breaking Magic One headset, publicly demoed for the first time last month, superimposes 3D computer-generated imagery over real world objects. Forbes estimates the company to be worth more than $4B and the company has partnerships with Lucasfilms, the NBA, WETA and Madefire.

“Storytelling is my passion and I’ve found that new platforms allow me to extend my creative boundaries,” said Morrison. “We see Magic Leap as the next great platform for storytelling and we are excited to collaborate on content that helps bring our wildest dreams to life in the near future.”

“The team at Square Slice Studios has a reputation for forward thinking and innovative creation,” said Andy Lanning, Executive Creative Directorat Magic Leap. “Their vision for the future aligns so much with ours that there will undoubtedly be a creative chemistry that helps usher in the next wave of dynamic and engaging content.”

Along with Morrison, Square Slice Studios was co-founded by creative industry veterans Craig Hunter, Kristan Morrison, Jonny Dobson, and Stewart Waterson, designer on Grand Theft Auto.