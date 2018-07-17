The Grammys will be back in Los Angeles for 2019. CBS said today that the 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center on Sunday, February 10, 8-11:30 PM/live ET/5-8:30 PM, live PT on CBS.

Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The Grammys were held last year at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2003. After alternating between Los Angeles and New York for much of the Grammys history, the show moved to LA’s Staples Center in 1999 after a public feud between then-Academy head Michael Greene and then-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

This will be the 47th consecutive year the awards have been broadcast on CBS. In June 2016, CBS and The Recording Academy extended their agreement to keep the trophy show on the CBS TV network through 2026.

“We are delighted to host the world’s premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “As always, GRAMMY® season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events.”

“It is exciting that ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ will be back at the Staples Center in the heart of the City of Angels,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “We look forward to showcasing musicians across multiple musical genres on the world’s biggest stage.”