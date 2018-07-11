Sony has released the first trailer for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, the Ari Sandel-directed sequel based on one of the multiple iterations of R.L. Stine’s popular book series.

No Jack Black in Goosebumps 2, but we have a new group of kids led by It star Jeremy Ray Taylor and Caleel Harris (Castle Rock).

In the sequel, two kids (Taylor and Harris) wander into Stine’s old house — “I don’t think this house is giving out candy,” says one. The real craziness begins when they find a locked book that unleashes Slappy. “Did you miss me?” asks the dummy who then sets off to bring more creatures to life on Halloween.

Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Chris Parnell (Archer), and Ken Jeong (Dr. Ken) round out the cast. Sandel directs from a script by Rod Lieber. Neal H. Moritz produces via his Original Film shingle, along with Silvertongue Films, and Deborah Forte, who was previously with Scholastic Entertainment, which published the books. Timothy M. Bourne and Tania Landau executive produce.

The first installment, starring Black, Dylan Minnette, and Odeya Rush, grossed $150.1 million in worldwide box office.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween hits theaters on October 12.

Check out the trailer above.