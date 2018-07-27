Just weeks after the Season 4 finale of Good Witch on July 1, Hallmark Channel has renewed the supernatural comedy-drama series for a fifth season, the network announced at TCA.

Based on Hallmark’s successful Good Witch movie franchise that marked its 10th anniversary this year, the series stars Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison and James Denton

“The success Good Witch continues to enjoy after 10 years on our network is a testament to the engaging characters our talented cast brings to life coupled with the magical storytelling that has carried from the movies to the primetime series,” said Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “We’re thrilled to continue the journey in season five and can’t wait for fans to see what’s next for Cassie, Sam, Grace and the rest of the captivating cast of characters that inhabit Middleton.”