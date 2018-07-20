EXCLUSIVE: Callie and Mariana will reunite with their moms on Good Trouble. The Fosters stars Teri Polo and Sherri Saum are set to appear on the upcoming spinoff series Good Trouble, toplined by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez. I hear Polo and Saum are booked for two episodes in the first half of Good Trouble‘s first season.

Good Trouble follows Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles.

Freeform

Polo and Saum are the first Fosters cast members confirmed to guests star on Good Trouble, which had been designed to maintain ties with the mothership show. “We plan to have all characters from the original series make guest appearances,” Freeform EVP Karey Burke told Deadline at the time of the spinoff’s announcement in January.

Good Trouble‘s producers had hinted that we likely will see Jude and Brandon from the original series the most as they also will live in Los Angeles.

The Fosters centered on the Foster clan: lesbian couple Stef (Polo) and Lena (Saum), who have built a close-knit, loving family with Brandon (David Lambert), Stef’s biological son from a previous marriage; their adopted twins, Mariana (Ramirez) and Jesus (Noah Centineo); and adopted siblings Jude (Hayden Byerly) and his half-sister, Callie (Mitchell).

Good Trouble hails from The Fosters’ three writing executive producers — Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg — who exec produce alongside Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Mitchell, Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. The series is produced by Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions in association with Freeform. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is director and executive producer of the first episode.

Production has begun in Los Angeles for premiere in 2019.