Just days after Gov. Jerry Brown inked an extension of California’s $330 million film and television tax incentive initiative to 2025, the program is welcoming Good Girls and You to the Golden State.

Pegging its progress in no small part to the rich pickings of plucking series from other jurisdiction to the home of Hollywood, the California Film Commission announced today that the Christian Hendricks’ co-starring NBC show and the yet to debut Greg Berlanti produced Lifetime show are coming to the state for their second seasons.

In fact, the proclamation from the CFC of the latest allocation awards is the first indication that the September 9 premiering You has been renewed for a Season 2. Interestingly, like Good Girls, which had its second season renewal made public back in early May, psychological thriller You has an international distribution deal with Netflix, which may have sweetened the pot for the state.

Moving from the lucrative tax credits of Georgia, Good Girls will receive $9.3 million under the incentive program. Shifting over from the very very lucrative Empire State, You is set to get $6.06 million from the Golden State.

With employment the big criteria under the 2014 expanded 2.0 version of the 2009 introduced tax credits program, the CFC estimates that the two series will give jobs to employ 420 crew, 429 cast and 7,060 extras. Additionally, because tax revenues are the real bottom line, the duo are expected to spend about $61.4 million in qualified expenditures during production on wages to below-the-line employees and payments to in-state vendors.

“We’re excited to bring Good Girls to California and employ hundreds of California workers on an important series for NBC and Universal Television,” said Jerry DiCanio, EVP of production operations for Universal TV today in a statement. “We look forward to many years of continued success in California and are grateful to the Governor, state legislature and California Film Commission for making this possible.”

Relocating series has been a big deal for the program since it was revitalized four years ago after a Hollywood Blvd. signing event by the then running for re-election Brown. While You is the fourth show to be grabbed from New York State, Good Girls will hold a special place in the program’s heart as the first series to be snatched from the Peach State. For years, the state home of The Walking Dead and many a blockbuster wiped the floor with Cali in attracting and holding small and big screen production – a situation that has changed substantially recently.

Or put another way, with the addition of Good Girls and You out of this latest May 21-25 application period, 15 series have now made the relocation shift to California from other states and the likes of Canada due to the state’s incentives offerings. This latest application period was only open to relocating series and recurring series like Kurt Sutter and FX’s Mayans MC, CBS’s S.W.A.T. and HBO’s Westworld.

TV projects will see their next application period run from November 5 – 9. Applications from big screen efforts occurred from June 18 – 22, and the CFC is expected to make the successful one’s public on July 23, just after Comic-Con ends.

Check out the full list of TV shows in various stages of production the big bucks program right now, including the latest duo of additions: