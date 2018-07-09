EXCLUSIVE: Production is under way in Turin, Italy on comedy feature Dolcissime, produced and written by Marco D’Amore, star of hit Italian crime series Gomorrah.

D’Amore produces under his La Piccola Societa banner with Italian stalwart Indiana Production, producers of Helen Mirren-Donald Sutherland comedy The Leisure Seeker. Sky Italia-backed Vision Distribution will release the feature next year.

Script comes from D’Amore and Francesco Ghiaccio with the latter directing. D’Amore, Ghiaccio and Indiana previously collaborated on the director’s 2015 feature debut Un Posto Sicuro.

Pic, whose title translates literally as ‘the sweetest’, follows three overweight girls who decide to tackle their insecurities by teaming up with a former enemy, the leader of the synchronized swimming team, who will train them to take part in a competition.

Starring are established Italian actors Valeria Solarino (Angel Of Evil) — who also has a starring role in Indiana’s upcoming comedy The King’s Musketeers — and Vinicio Marchioni (20 Cigarettes), alongside newcomers Margherita De Francisco, Giulia Barbuto, Giulia Fiorellino and Alice Manfredi.

D’Amore told us of the movie, “The main characters in this movie are two generations of women — mothers and teenagers. A complicated age is told from a female point of view. The movie is about coming of age and accepting diversity.”

The actor-producer most recently directed two episodes on the fourth season of popular crime-drama export Gomorrah, which has been a huge ratings hit in Italy and airs on Sundance TV and Netflix in the U.S. He will be seen on the big screen later this year opposite Jennifer Ulrich (The Wave), Lou Castel (The Nun) and Vinicio Marchioni in road-movie drama Drive Me Home.