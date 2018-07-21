“Long live the king” is said in the new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters which can pretty much explain what is in store for in the forthcoming sequel of the iconic monster.

The panel included stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, O’Shea Jackson, Thomas Middleditch and director Michael Dougherty but the real star, Godzilla wasn’t on hand to talk about the film — however, he was in the trailer along with some friends.

Warner Bros

Dougherty says that, as the title suggests, Godzilla isn’t the only monster appearing in the film — and we see it in the trailer which reveals the story that centers on the dilemma of releasing these monsters or perishing. With that, comes a battle between the titular Godzilla and other iconic monsters including Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah — and that’s not all!

“There might be a few more surprises,” revealed Dougherty.

The upcoming sequel from the Warner Bros/Legendary monster cinematic universe. Dougherty is directing the pic, which he co-wrote with Zach Shield. Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Ken Watanabe and Zhang Ziyi also star in the film which is slated for March 22, 2019.

Watch the trailer above.