First there was Unbreakable then there was Split and now there is Glass. M. Night Shyamalan was joined on the stage in the coveted Hall H at Comic-Con with Glass stars Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sarah Paulson to not only talk about the third installment in the unique superhero film but also debut the first full trailer.

The panel, which was moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown, started with Shyamalan talking about the journey of getting to Glass, but when it came to the cast talking about their characters, Jackson chimed in to say “I don’t play the same motherf*cker all the time.”

After that, it didn’t take long for them to debut the trailer which brought together Jackson’s titular character as well as Willis’ character from Unbreakable and McAvoy’s from Split.

Shyamalan goes all in this culmination of a trilogy as we see these three “heroes” (or villains, depending on how you look at it) interact with each other and, ultimately, tear each other apart. Combining aspects of superhero and thriller movies, the master of the twist ending has, based on the trailer alone, turned the genre on its head. It’s a different kind of Infinity War.

Watch the trailer above and get excited for January 18, 2019.