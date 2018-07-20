Universal Pictures’ Comic-Con Glass panel is set for this afternoon, and with an official full-length trailer yet to drop, fans eager for clues to this third in the Unbreakable and Split superhero-thriller trilogy can scrutinize the latest of three character-specific teasers. This one was tweeted by Samuel L. Jackson with the message: First Name, “Mister.” Last Name, GLASS. Coming At You Soon!!!

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Glass sees the return of Unbreakable’s Jackson and Bruce Willis, along with James McAvoy from Split.

“I’m a comic book expert,” Jackson’s Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass, says in the teaser. “I create the extraordinary. It is time to show the world what we are capable of.”

Earlier this week, teasers featuring Willis and McAvoy were tweeted out. See those below, and Jackson’s above.

In Glass, McAvoy reprises his Split character Kevin Wendell Crumb, whose multiple personalities includes a terrifying The Beast. Willis plays his Unbreakable character David Dunn, security guard with the super-power of seeing a person’s crimes merely through touch. Also in the cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard.

Glass, which opens early next year, will share today’s Universal Pictures Comic-Con session with Halloween reboot starring original scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis. The session kicks off at 3:45 pm in Hall H.



