Gina Prince-Bythewood, perhaps best known for her cult classic film Love & Basketball, is set to helm The Old Guard, a Skydance Media female-led action film based on the comic book series from Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández. Rucka is adapting the screenplay. The story follows a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.

Prince-Bythewood made history last year when Sony announced that she would helm Silver and Black, a film based on the Marvel comic characters Silver Sable and Black Cat, making her the first Black women to direct a superhero pic for the big screen. Prince-Bythewood is also handling another Marvel property. She directed the pilot for Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger, which just received a Season 2 pickup.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce The Old Guard, slated to be released in sometime next year.

Prince-Bythewood other directorial credits include The Secret Life of Bees and Beyond The Lights.

