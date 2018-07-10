Netflix has released the first trailer for Ghoul, their forthcoming horror series from India — and it certainly delivers the scares.

The three-episode series is directed and written by Patrick Graham and as seen in the trailer above, it focuses on a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation center and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets with a supernatural twist.

The series stars Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul and marks the streaming giant’s first foray into the Indian horror genre. With the tense thrills and that demonic monster at the end of the trailer, I’m sure fans will be thirsty for more scares from India. All three episodes will drop on August 24.

Ghoul is produced in partnership with Phantom Films, Ivanhoe and Blumhouse.