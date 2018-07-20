Film producer screens some footage and solicits feedback. “It’s — not good,” is the first response. “Well, we’re all in agreement on that pretty much,” is the reply as said producer plunges his face into his hands.

Here’s the first trailer for Season 2 of Get Shorty, Epix’s dark comedy based on Elmore Leonard’s novel and the 1995 Barry Sonnenfeld movie. The sophomore logline: Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd) struggles to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when the washed-up producer (Ray Romano) with whom he partnered in Season 1, agrees to wear a federal wire. Miles faces off with criminal financiers and with a Hollywood power-broker who could be the most dangerous of all.

Sean Bridgers, Carolyn Dodd, Lidia Porto, Goya Robles, Megan Stevenson and Lucy Walters co-star with Sarah Stiles, who has been bumped up to series regular on the series from MGM Television. Felicity joins the cast as a recurring guest star along with Isaac Keys, Steven Weber, Andrew Leeds, Amy Seimetz, Sonya Walger and Alex Sawyer. Davey Holmes, Adam Arkin and Etan Frankel are the exec producers.

Check out the minute-long trailer above, groove to the James Gang’s “Funk #49” and tell us what you think.