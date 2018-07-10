The pilot for George R.R. Martin’s recently greenlit Game of Thrones prequel is set to start filming in Belfast in October.

The fantasy drama spin-off, which Martin said has a working title of The Long Night, is reportedly set to film at The Paint Hall in Belfast’s Titanic Quarters. The studio has been used to film the main Game of Thrones series and is also home to the Superman TV prequel Krypton and set to house a Star Wars spin-off next year.

The move, which was first reported by local newspaper the Belfast Telegraph, will be another major boon for the region, which has had strong links with the HBO drama since it began.

Created by feature writer Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass, Kingsman) & Martin and written by Goldman, based on a story by her and Martin, the pilot, which was greenlit in June, is set thousands of years before the events of Game Of Thrones. The series is described as chronicling “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

Writing in a blog post in June, Martin added, “None of the characters or actors from Game of Thrones will appear in the new show. All of the successor shows we’ve been developing have been prequels, as I have mentioned before. This one really puts the pre in prequel, since it is set not ninety years before Game of Thrones (like Dunk & Egg), or a few hundred years, but rather ten thousand years (well, assuming the oral histories of the First Men are accurate, but there are maesters at the Citadel who insist it has only been half that long). We’re very early in the process, of course, with the pilot order just in.”