EXCLUSIVE: George Newbern has booked his first post-Scandal TV series gig — a recurring role on the upcoming 20th season of NBC’s crime drama Law & Order: SVU.

Newbern will play Dr. Al Pollack, a charming, handsome and very wealthy doctor who is a past and future love interest to Detective Rollins (Kelli Giddish). They’ve had a tumultuous relationship in past and he has a bit of a wandering eye, but when they reconnect, things might be different this time — or not.

Newbern was a fixture on Scandal as B613 agent Charlie, recurring for the first six seasons before becoming a series regular for the seventh and final season, which wrapped on ABC in April. He is repped by Leslie Rice Management and Innovative Artists.