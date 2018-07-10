George Clooney has been released from the hospital after being involved in a minor accident in Sardinia today. The Oscar winner was reportedly thrown over the top of his motorbike when it was hit by a Mercedes in Olbia on the Italian island. Local paper La Nuova Sardegna reports the actor was heading to the set of his Hulu limited series Catch-22 in Costa Corallina when he was struck at around 8AM local time.

Clooney was taken to the Giovanni Paulo II hospital for treatment and is said to have suffered slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one knee and an arm. There were no serious injuries or broken bones, but he will be monitored on an outpatient basis for 20 days.

It is not yet known if Catch-22 will be forced to shut down production while Clooney recuperates. He is starring in, directing and exec producing the series that’s based on the seminal Joseph Heller novel and has been shooting war scenes in Italy. Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler also star.

Here’s the local press on today’s developments:

George Clooney all'ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un'auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018