EXCLUSIVE: Barely a month after stepping down as DC Chief Creative Officer, Geoff Johns already has the inaugural TV project for his new first-look producing deal with Warner Bros ready to go – and it is one close to the Doomsday Clock author’s heart.

Teaming up again with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, Johns will pen and executive produce a Stargirl series for the OTT DC Universe service.

Announced at a Comic-Con Spotlight panel on Johns just now, Stargirl is the sixth series overall for the digital subscription service and its fourth live action offering. The 2019 premiering 13-episode reimagining of the teen Courtney Whitmore superhero will be produced by WBTV, Johns’ Mad Ghost Productions and Berlanti Productions.

“Obviously, Stargirl was the first character I created for DC,” Johns told me Thursday of the 1999 debuting stepdaughter of the Star-Spangled Kid. “Most important, Courtney Whitmore was inspired by my sister who passed away,” he added. “To have an opportunity to tell a story celebrating this superhero was literally the first thing I wanted to do because it is so personal to me. Also, a character that speaks to being young, to a legacy and to pushing forward seems so important to me nowadays.”

In the new series, the plan is high school student Whitmore bands together with the Justice Society of America to fight villains, past and present. Stargirl joins Titans and Doom Patrol as live action projects Johns is EPing with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for the DC Universe service. The pickup of Stargirl brings Berlanti Productions’ record-breaking portfolio to 15 live-action series

The Stargirl news was made public in a SDCC spotlight panel where Johns also announced a new Shazam! comic series he will write, and a first look at the Batman: Three Joker series that the DC Black Label imprint will be publishing. As well as playing the Titans trailer that was unveiled earlier today, Johns also dropped some new art from The Watchmen meets Batman and Superman and more Doomsday Clock #6, which is out next week, and artist Gary Franks.

Striking a big presence here at SDCC, the DC Universe service is targeting a fall launch with pre-orders for one year starting at $74.99 – with an extra three months awarded for early sign-ups. Monthly memberships will be available at launch for $7.99 a month. The service is compatible with Apple and Android devices, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and slots in alongside Netflix, Hulu, or any other digital steaming app.