Dr. Who alum David Tennant has joined the voice cast of gen:LOCK, Rooster Teeth’s upcoming anime-style 3D series. The animation company announced the casting Friday during the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. Tennant will voice Dr. Rufus Weller aka Doc, a lead scientist with the Experimental Science Unit (ESU) and the inventor of the gen:LOCK technology.

Tennant joins previously announced Michael B. Jordan, who will voice the main character, Julian Chase; Dakota Fanning as voice expert mech pilot and Chase’s love interest, Miranda Worth; and Kōichi Yamadera as Kazu Iida, one of the new recruits transferring from Japan’s military forces, to fight alongside Chase in the gen:LOCK program.

gen:LOCK is the second anime-style series and third 3D animated series from Rooster Teeth Animation. RWBY, entering its sixth season this fall, is a global anime phenomenon conceived by the late Monty Oum. Red vs. Blue is Rooster Teeth’s first 3D animated series that began as a machinima production before incorporating custom animation, and is the longest running web series of all time. Outlier Productions, Jordan’s production company, is co-producing gen:LOCK along with Rooster Teeth.

Tennant currently co-stars with Jennifer Garner in HBO’s Camping comedy series from Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. In addition to Dr. Who, his other previous credits include Jessica Jones and Broadchurch.