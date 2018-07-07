Rooster Teeth revealed today at Anime Expo 2018 in Los Angeles that Dakota Fanning and Cowboy Bebop and Ghost in the Shell veteran Koichi Yamadera have joined the voice cast of gen:LOCK, the animation company’s upcoming anime-style 3D series. Michael B. Jordan is already aboard to lead the cast.

gen:LOCK centers on Earth’s last free society, on the losing side of a global war, which recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Jordan will voice the main character Julian Chase. Fanning will voice expert mech pilot and Chase’s love interest Miranda Worth. Yamadera will voice Kazu Iida, one of the new recruits transferring from Japan’s military forces to fight alongside Chase in the gen:LOCK program.

The series will premiere in January 2019 exclusively on Rooster Teeth’s streaming service, which launched in 2016 and is ramping up original content geared for a niche gamer audience. gen:LOCK joins an original series slate that includes RWBY, entering its sixth season this fall, and Red vs. Blue, the longest running web series of all time.

Outlier Productions, Jordan’s production company, is co-producing gen:LOCK with Rooster Teeth.