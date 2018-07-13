EXCLUSIVE: Geneva Robertson-Dworet is set to adapt Artemis, the novel by The Martian author Andy Weir that Phil Lord & Chris Miller will direct. Simon Kinberg and Adita Sood are producing for Fox and New Regency.

Crown describes Artemis as an adrenaline-charged crime caper that features smart, detailed world-building based on real science. It centers on Jasmine Bashara, aka Jazz, just another too-smart, directionless twentysomething chafing at the constraints of her small town and dreaming of a better life. Except the small town happens to be named Artemis — and it’s the first and only city on the moon. She’s got debts to pay, her job as a porter barely covers the rent, and her budding career as a smuggler isn’t exactly setting her up as a kingpin, much to her disappointment. So when the chance at a life-changing score drops in her lap, Jazz can’t say no, and she finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy for control of Artemis itself.

Robertson-Dworet has been on a hot streak writing female-driven films. Her most recent credits include Marvel’s upcoming Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel, and the MGM reboot of Tomb Raider that starred Alicia Vikander. She is also working on Silver & Black, the Spider-Man spinoff at Sony Pictures that Gina Prince-Bythewood is attached to direct. She is represented by WME, Clifford Murray at Management 360, and Dan Fox at Hansen Jacobson.