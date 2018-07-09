EXCLUSIVE: Gary Cole and Shawn Ashmore have been tapped to star in Anderson Falls, an indie crime drama from Title Media and Lone Suspect. French director Julien Seri, whose films include Yamakasi and Night Fare, is attached to helm the pic, which will begin shooting this summer in Los Angeles.

The film follows Detective Jeff Anderson (Ashmore) who, after his wife’s suicide, becomes convinced that she has in fact been murdered. Obsessed with his investigation, Anderson finds out that his wife was the victim of a team of father-and-son serial killers and sets out to stop them from killing other women.

Luke Barnett and Vincent Masciale of Lone Suspect are producing with Giles Daoust of Title Media and The Ring franchise executive producer Mike Macari of Koji Productions. Catherine Dumonceaux will serve as the executive producer.

Title Media and Lone Suspect have collaborated before horror-comedy Fear, Inc, starring Abigail Breslin, and thriller Painkillers with Adam Huss, Madeline Zima, and Mischa Barton.

Ashmore, perhaps best known for his role in the early X-Men films for Fox, recently appeared in Act of Violence opposite Bruce Willis and the Tribeca thriller Devil’s Gate with Milo Ventimiglia.

Cole currently stars on HBO’s Veep, recurs on NBC’s Chicago Fire, and recently co-starred in Universal’s comedy Blockers. His extensive list of credits Pineapple Express, Office Space, The Good Wife, and The West Wing.

Ashmore is repped by Gersh, Manager Paul Nicholls, and Jackoway Tyerman, while Cole is a client of Gersh and Envoy Entertainment.