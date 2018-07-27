Garcelle Beauvais, best known from her role as Fancy from the 1996-2001 sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, and producing partner Lisa L. Wilson have acquired a one-hour scripted series, Barely Legal, about a Haitian Immigrant family from writer Mike Gauyo. Loosely based on Gauyo’s family experiences, the plot follows a thick as thieves immigrant Haitian family, who takes a “fake it, till you make it” approach to life to survive today’s American legal system. Beauvais and Wilson will serve as executive producers via their Beauvais Wilson Productions shingle. The duo recently produced Lalo’s House, a feature that highlighted the devastating world of child sex trafficking. Beauvais and Wilson’s company is repped by Innovative Artists and attorney Mark Johnson of Behr of Abramson Levy, LLP. Gauyo is repped by Rain Managment Group.

Kelly Landry will direct and serve as head writer on Starter Pack, a comedy series for AT&T Hello Lab that will stream later this year on Facebook Watch. Starring social influencer Jasmine Luv, the series centers on a young woman trying to break into the high-end art world but can only get her foot in the door when she suggests curating a meme museum. Landry’s previous digital projects include Guilty Party, also for AT&T Hello Lab, and The Disappearance Girl, which earned a Shorty award. In addition, she was the showrunner, director, and head writer for AT&T Hello Lab’s Writing WIth Grace starring Grace Helbig. Landry is repped by Artists First.