Gandhi and Sexy Beast star Ben Kingsley is to narrate Amazon’s forthcoming sports doc series All or Nothing: Manchester City.

The actor, who grew up in Pendlebury, Manchester, and was educated at Manchester Grammar School, provides his voice for the series, which is produced by Peter Berg’s Film 45 and Mediapro in association with IMG.

Amazon will ordered the behind-the-scenes multi-part exclusive series following the four-time top flight championship winning soccer team, Manchester City, through the current 2017/18 season.

The series follows the team’s legendary coach, Pep Guardiola and the weekly stories that unfold within the lives of the players. It chronicles Manchester City’s 2017/18 season from the world-leading training facilities at the City Football Academy, to interviews with the manager and executive meetings.

Guardiola was one of the best players and coaches of his generation, having won three Champions League titles during his time at FC Barcelona. He joined Manchester City in 2016, coaching stars such as Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne.

The show joins Prime Video’s growing slate of Amazon Original sports entertainment shows including The Grand Tour, two seasons of All Or Nothing which follows the Arizona Cardinals and The Los Angeles Rams over an entire NFL season, New Zealand All Blacks, McLaren F1, and live streaming of NFL Thursday Night Football and the ATP Next Gen Finals.

The series will launch on Amazon’s Prime Video later this year.