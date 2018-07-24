Game of Thrones star Will Tudor is to star in a one-off drama about British skating legends Torvill and Dean.

The actor, who starred as Olyvar in the HBO series between seasons three and five, will play Christopher Dean, alongside Ackley Bridge and Eve star Poppy Lee Friar as Jayne Torvill in the two-hour single film.

Torvill and Dean is written by Made In Dagenham and Burton and Taylor writer William Ivory and it will tell the story of the skating partnership from personal and professional angles. Ivory has spent hours interviewing the pair ahead of the series, which is produced by Endemol Shine-owned indie Darlow Smithson.

Jaime Winstone (Donkey Punch) also stars alongside Anita Dobson (Call The Midwife), Stephen Tompkinson (The Split), Jo Hartley (This Is England ’90), Dean Andrews (Last Tango in Halifax), Christine Bottomley (Cucumber) and Susan Earl (So Awkward).

It is produced by Emma Burge (Shameless) and exec produced by Emily Dalton and Ivory. Torvill and Dean will be directed by Gillies MacKinnon (Hideous Kinky) and filming is due to commence later this month. Northern Ireland Screen are co-production partners and international distribution will be handled by Endemol Shine International.

Ivory said, “It’s been such a privilege to work on this piece. Chris and Jayne are such fascinating characters: sports people and athletes with all the grit and determination that entails, but real artists, too, engaging in deeply felt creative and emotional battles.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill, added “Torvill and Dean captures the emotional intensity of Jayne and Chris’s relationship from those early years as they endeavoured to create a world renowned ice dancing partnership. Their story to success is inspirational and I’m delighted we’re telling it on ITV. It’s a joy to be working with William Ivory, who is bringing this wonderful story to screen.”